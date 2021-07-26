Man charged following gun seizure in St Mary

The police are reporting that a man was arrested and charged over the seizure of an illegal firearm and two rounds of ammunition during a targeted raid in Coffee Piece, Belfield district, St Mary on Sunday.

Charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition is 41-year-old Steve Camigaya, otherwise called 'Iron Man', a chef of Coffee Piece.

The police report that shortly after 4:30 a.m., cops conducted a raid at his house.

According to the police, a .38 revolver along with two .38 cartridges was found beneath baluster railings.

He was subsequently taken into custody and charged.

His court date is being finalised.

