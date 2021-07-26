Man charged for rape of disabled woman in Hanover

The police in Hanover have charged 21-year-old Renardo Humphrey, otherwise called 'Nardo', a labourer of Middlesex in the parish, for allegedly breaking into the house of a disabled woman and raping her.

Humphrey was charged with rape and burglary on Sunday after a question and answer session.

His court date is being finalised.

The police report that about 2:20 a.m. on Thursday, June 24, the disabled woman securely locked up her house in Mount Carmel district in the parish and went to bed.

According to the police, she was awoken when she felt Humphrey's hand over her mouth.

He allegedly then proceeded to sexually assault her before leaving.

He was subsequently arrested last week Thursday.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.