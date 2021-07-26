Manpower & Maintenance Group commissions survey on impact of pandemic on workers

The Manpower & Maintenance Services Limited Group, led by M. Audrey Hinchcliffe, has commissioned a survey to examine the impact of COVID-19 on the workplace and how workers are coping with the challenges of the pandemic.

The study had its genesis in an article written by Hinchcliffe - COVID-19: Impact on Working Women - in which she raised the issue about the pandemic, the upheavals caused by the virus, and the potential effects on working women.

The company says the idea for the study has been embraced and the survey is being sponsored by a number of private sector companies which believe the results can have a positive impact on policies in the workplace going forward.

With the interest of corporate Jamaica and other entities coming on board, the survey has been broadened to include the entire workforce.

“Male workers are also affected by the pandemic, but perhaps in ways that are different, to some degree, from ways in which women are affected, and the impact on them can be equally useful in informing policy,” said the company.

“It is believed that this study also presents an opportunity “to address a gap in the available body of knowledge on the experiences of workers,” it added.

The study will be conducted by the Caribbean Centre for Educational Planning at the University of the West Indies, Mona, led by Dr Canute Thompson, senior lecturer in Educational Policy, Planning and Leadership and head of the centre.

With a sample size of 600, the survey, which will be conducted over a period of 12-14 weeks, will include all sectors.

The study aims to address a number of issues including efficiency; working from home and whether the physical separation from the corporate workspace and colleagues has affected employees; relationships with spouses; the availability and effectiveness of support systems.

“The results of the study are expected to impact workplace health and wellness as this is critical to growing businesses and ultimately achieving Jamaica's production and development goals. With no predictable end to the pandemic in sight, it is considered critical that ongoing plans and programmes are informed by research,” the company noted.

