52 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

Jamaica has recorded one more COVID-19 fatality, pushing the tally to 1,179.

The deceased is a 76-year-old man from Kingston & St Andrew, whose death was previously under investigation.

And one other death is under investigation, moving that figure to 103.

Meanwhile, there were 52 new cases with ages ranging from two to 87 years, pushing the total to 52,141 with 3,713 being active.

Of the new cases, 23 are women and 29 are men.

Westmoreland accounts for the majority of the new infections with 16 cases being recorded, followed by Kingston and St Andrew with 12 and then St James with seven.

A total of 816 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 16%.

In the meantime, there were 24 more recoveries, increasing the total to 46,892.

Some 145 persons are in hospital with 42 being moderately ill and 23 critically ill.

Nine persons are in government quarantine, while 46,704 are at home.

