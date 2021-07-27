St Catherine stepfather charged for fatal beating of four-year-old remanded

The stepfather of four-year-old Nashawn Brown, who died after being beaten, was today remanded when he appeared before the St Catherine Parish Court.

Twenty-four-year-old Shaun Bennett, who is charged with unlawful wounding, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, cruelty to child and child abuse, is expected to return to court on Thursday, July 29, when the matter will again be mentioned.

At that time, his lawyer Lynden Wellesley is expected to make another application for bail.

Wellesley today applied for bail for his client, who is from Willowdene in Spanish Town, St Catherine, but was told by parish judge Opal Smith that another address was required before the request could be considered.

Wellesley agreed and told the court that he would renew the application on the next mention date.

Allegations are that on Sunday, July 18, four-year-old Brown complained of feeling ill and was given a meal by his mother.

He was allegedly eating slowly when Bennett became angry and proceeded to beat him with a stick.

The child's mother reportedly intervened and was also assaulted.

Shortly after, the child became unresponsive and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Bennett was subsequently arrested and charged.

Rasbert Turner

