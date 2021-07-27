Woman constable in love triangle shot after station brawl

A female constable is now in hospital with a gunshot wound after a love triangle involving two other members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force turned violent, law enforcement sources have confirmed.

The female constable was shot allegedly by a male detective with whom she was having a romantic relationship.

Her injury is not considered life-threatening.

The incident happened about 12:30 a.m today along South Street in St Catherine, a short distance from the Old Harbour Police Station, according to sources and a preliminary report seen by The Gleaner.

The Independent Commission of Investigations is probing the incident.

It's reported that some time yesterday, the male cop, who is on vacation leave, went to the Franklyn Town Police Station in east Kingston where he was visited by another female constable who was also off-duty.

While they were there, the woman cop first mentioned showed up.

A dispute developed among them during which one of the females pepper-sprayed the other.

According to reports, hours later, the male cop met up with the female constable who had been pepper-sprayed and drove her to her St Catherine home where they were surprised to find the other female cop in a car parked at the gate.

The male cop and the pepper-sprayed woman constable left and headed to the Old Harbour Police Station.

The other female cop gave pursuit.

As the male cop and the pepper-sprayed woman got out of the car at the police station, the male detective claimed he observed the other woman driving her car down towards him.

That's when he discharged three rounds from his Glock service pistol.

According to the report, the female cop who was driving the car indicated that she was injured then drove off to the Spanish Town Hospital for treatment.

