181 new COVID-19 cases, three additional deaths

Three more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 1,182.

The deceased are a 67-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew, a 55-year-old woman from St Catherine, and a 65-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew.

And one more fatality is under investigation, moving that figure to 104.

Meanwhile, there were 181 new cases with ages ranging from three months to 95 years, pushing the total to 52,322 with 3,871 being active.

Of the new cases, 107 are women and 74 are men.

Kingston and St Andrew account for the majority of the new infections with 52 cases being recorded, followed by St Catherine with 41 and then Manchester with 17.

A total of 2,760 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 19.3%.

In the meantime, there were 19 more recoveries, increasing the total to 46,911.

Some 141 persons are in hospital with 33 being moderately ill and 23 critically ill.

Fourteen persons are in government quarantine, while 46,947 are at home.

