E-10 87 up $2.43, E-10 90 up $1.91 and diesel up $2.59

Motorists will pay more for gas when they go to the pumps on Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 is to move up by $2.43 to sell for $155.79 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will go up by $1.91 sell for $163.61.

Automotive diesel oil will move up by $2.59 per litre to sell for $146.49.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $155.86 per litre following an increase of $3.00.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $2.53 to sell for $123.67.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $2.54 to sell for $67.25, while butane will move up by $1.09 to sell for $75.48 per litre.

Petrojam says prices this week were influenced by heightened investor confidence in both global economic and demand recovery, this despite rising COVID cases globally.

It added that there is also a reported decrease in gasoline inventory in US storage.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

