St Ann security guard murdered at home, girlfriend in custody

A security guard of Brittonville near Claremont, St Ann was shot and killed this morning at his house and his girlfriend has been arrested.

He has been identified as 45-year-old Orlando Webb.

Initial reports reaching The Gleaner are that Webb went to the bathroom as he got ready for work, leaving his gun in his room.

It is alleged that his girlfriend got hold of the weapon and fired several shots at him, hitting him multiple times.

He died on the spot.

The security guard reportedly worked at Champions Supermarket in Ocho Rios.

St Ann crime chief, deputy superintendent Linton Brady, confirmed the incident but declined to provide details.

Carl Gilchrist

