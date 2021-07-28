St Catherine man accused of shooting at cops charged

A man accused of shooting at a police team in St Catherine has been charged.

Thirty-seven-year-old Dolcetto Chin, otherwise called 'Three Way', a construction worker of Windsor Heights, St Catherine was on Tuesday charged by detectives assigned to the St Catherine North Police Division with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm, and illegal ammunition.

His court date is being finalised.

The police report that about 4:05 p.m., Tuesday, June 30, 2019, a police team was on operation in China Town in Windsor Heights when Chin opened gunfire at them and then escaped.

Following an investigation, he was arrested and charged after he was questioned in the presence of his attorney.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.