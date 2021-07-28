UK organising mass deportation flight to Jamaica in August

The United Kingdom is arranging a mass deportation flight to Jamaica, scheduled for August 11.

This was confirmed by chairman of the Windrush National Organisation, Dr Desmond Jaddoo, who told The Gleaner that three Jamaicans have been detained since this morning.

He was unable to categorically state if those detained today are Windrushers.

He said that the organisation is now trying to collate all the information.

Jaddoo noted that this is the fourth mass deportation flight that will take place since the Windrush scandal emerged.

“I would urge everyone to make representations. We know that the Windrush scandal is nowhere near being sorted out and importantly, lessons need to be learnt from the way in which the immigration services are dealing with Jamaicans, particularly in this case and having these flights at a time when trust and confidence is low in the Home Office,” Jaddoo said.

Scrutiny was brought to bear in the 2017 Windrush scandal after the Home Office illegally sought to remove many members of the Windrush Generation on the grounds that they had no right of residency in the UK.

Just days ago, the UK Guardian reported that data suggested that Jamaicans were being disproportionately targeted for deportation from the UK.

- Judana Murphy

