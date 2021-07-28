Woman and child fighting in viral video receiving counselling from CPFSA

A woman and child seen in a recent viral video having a physical altercation are receiving counselling from the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA).

The video showing the adult hitting the child and the child retaliating was brought to the attention of the agency last week.

Following assistance from the Centre for Investigation for Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA), CPFSA's investigators located the child.

“Our investigation team visited the family and conducted an assessment which revealed that both parties are related. The family has been referred to our Children and Family Support Unit for continued intervention, to include parenting training,” said CPFSA chief executive officer, Rosalee Gage-Grey.

This case, Gage-Grey, said has again highlighted the society's reliance on violence to discipline children and solve problems, even in the home.

She further said that it underscores the inefficacy of physical violence to effectively modify and deal with the root causes of maladaptive behaviour.

She is calling for parents to seek early intervention when they need help for their children.

“Don't wait until you feel so frustrated and overwhelmed that you start taking it out on the children. Reach out for help, contact the CPFSA before issues escalate,” Gage-Grey said in a statement.

