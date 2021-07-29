182 new COVID-19 cases, no death recorded

Jamaica on Wednesday recorded 182 new cases of COVID-19, with ages ranging from two months to 93 years, pushing the total to 52,504 of which 4,025 are active.

Of the new cases, 72 are men and 110 are women.

St Ann accounts for the majority of the new infections with 41 cases being recorded, followed by Kingston and St Andrew with 37 and then St James with 33.

A total of 1,905 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 19.1%.

Meanwhile, no additional death was recorded, keeping the tally at 1,182.

However, one more fatality has been recorded as a coincidental death, moving the tally to 164.

In the meantime, there were 27 more recoveries, increasing the total to 46,938.

Some 142 persons are in hospital with 29 being moderately ill and 24 critically ill.

Four persons are in government quarantine, while 47,521 are at home.

