Alleged gang leader gets 16 years and nine months in prison for shooting

Alleged leader of the Screamers Gang, Rohan Graham, who was found guilty for shooting a man, was today sentenced to 16 years and nine months in prison.

The 28-year-old vendor, who goes by the alias 'Southee', was ordered to serve 10 years for illegal possession of firearm and 16 years and nine months for shooting with intent.

In the Home Circuit Court today, Justice Leighton Pusey ruled that the sentences to run concurrent.

Graham was found guilty on June 29 this year after a trial.

The prosecution had led evidence that Graham had attacked and shot a man in Arnett Gardens, St Andrew on April 20, 2020

However, Graham, through his attorney Diane Jobson, had contended that he was acting in defence of his mother when he shot the victim.

According to Jobson, the victim had attacked and broken one of the woman's feet, which led to a confrontation between both men who fired weapons at each other.

During the shooting, the victim was shot while another person was accidentally shot by the victim, Jobson said.

- Tanesha Mundle

