Bethel Primary School awards top PEP boy and girl

Almonique Hutchinson and Jordaine Evans of Bethel Primary in Hopewell, Hanover, were honoured by the school last weekend for their exceptional performances in this year’s Primary Exit Profile (PEP) examinations, which brought much joy to a school that has had a long history of producing outstanding scholars.

In addition to the rich accolades that were showered on them, both students received cash incentives and a symbolic trophy, which the school hopes will remind them of their academic excellence at Bethel and inspire them to strive for greater glory in high school.

Almonique received a cash grant from Valkens Pharmacy in Hopewell; while Jordaine received a cash award from Ronmars International Ministries. Jordaine also received the Princess Hosang Scholarship, which is given annually to a needy boy from the school.

Almonique and Jordaine are now recognised as the top girl and top boy at the school for the 2020-2021 academic year based on their PEP performances. Almonique walked away from her PEP examinations with an astonishing 100 per cent average, which landed her among an elite group of students who attained perfect scores.

While he did not match Almonique in terms of attaining a perfect score, Jordaine’s average of 94 per cent not only made his school and family proud, but also earned him the privilege of attending the school of his choice in the upcoming 2021-2022 academic year.

Almonique is slated to attend Montego Bay High School for Girls, which is one of the region’s top high schools; while Jordaine will attend the Herbert Morrison Technical High School, which is also another much-sought-after high school.

Combination grading

Jasmin Johnson, principal at Bethel Primary, said that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the PEP grading system for 2021 involved a combination of scores of each student from grade four, including the Grade Six Ability Test.

“Jordaine mastered the Grade Four Literacy and Numeracy tests and in the performance task, he was highly proficient in mathematics and language arts, and in the Grade Six Ability Test, which was done this year, he scored 94 per cent,” said Johnson.

“In the Grade Four Numeracy and Literacy, Almonique gained mastery in both areas, and in the performance task, she got ‘highly proficient’ in mathematics and ‘proficient’ in language arts. In the Grade Six PEP Ability Test, she scored 100 per cent,” added Johnson.

Kadian Ellis, chairman of the school board, in her address at the ceremony, described it as a moment of great pride as she commended both students for their exceptional performances, which were achieved despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I must say commendations and congratulations to you both, and when you move on to Herbert Morrison and Montego Bay High, just ensure that you keep that focus and foundation that you received from Bethel Primary, and allow that to propel you to greater things,” said Ellis.

Marsha Cooper, the grade-six teacher who prepared both students for their PEP examinations, was also commended for her dedication to her grade-six students during what is being described as unprecedented times.