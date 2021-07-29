Corporate Hands | Jamaica Dairy donates silage to farmers

Peter Myers (second right), technical assistant, Jamaica Dairy Development Board, demonstrates to Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Floyd Green (second left) the bagging of silage using the silage-packing machine at the handover-of- silage ceremony held at Island Dairies Ltd in Goshen, St Elizabeth, on July 23, 2021. At left is Khalil Brown, animal nutritionist at Hi-Pro. The silage, cut fermented grass that is stored in airtight packaging for future cattle feeding, can be stored up to two years.
Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Floyd Green views silage made by a Total Mixed Ration machine at the 292-acre Bogue Hill Dairies in St Elizabeth, during a tour of the farm last Friday. Founded in 1960, the Aubrey Taylor-owned Bogue Hill Dairies is the second farm to raise its herd of 245 cattle on a TMR feeding programme in a bid to increase milk productivity and efficiency. The farm produces an average of 1,300 litres during the hot months and 1,800 litres daily during the cooler periods.