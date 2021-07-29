Corporate Hands | Jamaica Dairy donates silage to farmers

Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Floyd Green views silage made by a Total Mixed Ration machine at the 292-acre Bogue Hill Dairies in St Elizabeth, during a tour of the farm last Friday. Founded in 1960, the Aubrey Taylor-owned Bogue Hill Dairies is the second farm to raise its herd of 245 cattle on a TMR feeding programme in a bid to increase milk productivity and efficiency. The farm produces an average of 1,300 litres during the hot months and 1,800 litres daily during the cooler periods.