Local Briefs

Man pleads guilty to St Thomas double murder

The man charged for the 2018 double murder of the Jamaican Canadian couple in Retreat, St Thomas, pleaded guilty when he appeared in the Supreme Court in Kingston on Wednesday.

Fabian Skervin, 25, of Seaforth, St Thomas, who worked as a handyman for the couple, was charged with two counts of murder and robbery with aggravation.

He is to be sentenced on October 1, 2021, when he is set to return to court.

Skervin's girlfriend, Nekkia Thompson, who was charged jointly with him, had her bail extended.

The woman, who did not offer a plea when she, too, appeared before the court on Wednesday morning, is to return to court on October 1.

Attorney-at-law Hensley Williams has argued that there is no evidence to support the charges against his client.

Eighty-one-year-old Melbourne Flake and his 70-year-old wife, Etta, were found dead in their vacation home on January 9, 2018.

The couple had lived in Canada for 50 years.

Private-sector vax roll-out begins

A pilot programme to vaccinate 1,200 persons in the productive sector with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is to be rolled out today by the Private Sector Vaccine Initiative (PSVI).

Using the protocols designed by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, the PSVI, a coalition of Jamaica's private-sector interests, says it will act as an agent of the ministry and pre-register staff and named dependents from companies that have participated in the initiative since March 2021.

It says that 14 companies from various sectors, including financial services, manufacturing, agro-processing, telecommunications, hospitality, and real estate, will participate in the pilot.

Guard killed, girlfriend detained

A security guard of Brittonville, near Claremont, St Ann, was shot and killed at his house on Wednesday.

His girlfriend has been arrested.

The deceased has been identified as 45-year-old Orlando Webb.

Initial reports reaching The Gleaner are that Webb went to the bathroom as he got ready for work, leaving his gun in his room.

It is alleged that his girlfriend got hold of the weapon and fired several shots at him.

He died on the spot.

The security guard reportedly worked at Champions Supermarket in Ocho Rios