TokyoGoldRush | Schedule - Thursday, July 29

Jamaica's track and field athletes hit the rubber today as this leg of the Olympics get under way in Tokyo, Japan.

See today's schedule below for Jamaica's athletes

7:15 p.m – Men's High Jump Qualifiers

7:30 p.m – Men's 3,000m Steeple Chase

7:45 p.m – Men's Discus Qualifiers

8:25 p.m – Women's 800m Heats

9:25 p.m – Men's 400m Hurdles

10:15 p.m – Women's 100m Heats

