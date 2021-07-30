180 new COVID-19 cases, five more deaths

Jamaica has recorded five more COVID-19 deaths, pushing the tally to 1,187.

Meanwhile, there were 180 new cases with ages ranging from one day to 95 years, pushing the total to 52,684 with 4,172 being active.

Of the new cases, 107 are women and 73 are men.

Kingston and St Andrew dominate the new infections with 57 cases being recorded, followed by Westmoreland with 20 and then St Catherine with 19.

A total of 2,354 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 13.9%.

In the meantime, there were 28 more recoveries, increasing the total to 46,966.

Some 134 persons are in hospital with 38 being moderately ill and 16 critically ill.

Three persons are in government quarantine, while 47,602 are at home.

