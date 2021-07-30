Attorney Norman Douglas Manley has died

Noted criminal attorney-at-law Norman Douglas Manley, a grandson of National Hero Norman Washington Manley, has passed away.

The attorney was pronounced dead after he was found unresponsive in his office in Mandeville, Manchester this morning.

Manley's colleague attorney-at-law Seymour Stewart confirmed his passing.

"He was the most affable of counsel. He was very bright and he got on well with everybody and he defended his clients vigorously," Stewart told The Gleaner.

Information reaching The Gleaner is that Manley showed up yesterday at the Manchester Parish Court and complained about feeling ill and was told by the judge to take off his mask if he was not breathing properly.

Concerned colleagues had reportedly encouraged Manley to visit a doctor but it is not known if he had taken their advice.

Manley, who resides in St Andrew, is survived by his wife and three children.

He was the nephew of former Prime Minister Michael Manley and the son of former Member of Parliament and Cabinet minister Douglas Manley.

