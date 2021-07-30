August Town, St Andrew man freed of murder

Supreme Court judge Lorna Shelly Williams has freed 35-year-old maintenance worker Ackeem McCalpin of August Town, St Andrew of the murder of 31-year-old labourer Anthony Campbell.

The prosecution had led evidence in the Home Circuit Court that McCalpin fatally stabbed Campbell in his abdomen during a dispute in August Town in January 7, 2017.

McCalpin, in his defence, said he was attacked by three men including the deceased.

He said in an attempt to save his life, he struggled with one of the men to take away the knife.

He said during the struggle, the deceased was accidentally stabbed.

Defence lawyer Charles Ganga-Singh submitted on Tuesday that the accused man should be freed because he was trying to save his life.

The judge agreed and returned a not guilty verdict.

