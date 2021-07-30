NCTVET temporarily halts printing of certificates

The National Council on Technical and Vocational Education and Training (NCTVET) has temporarily halted the printing of certificates.

The entity, which is a division of the HEART/NSTA Trust, says this has been precipitated by circumstances beyond its control.

It did not address what are the specific issues and how long they have been ongoing but stated that every effort is being made to resolve the matter at the earliest possible time.

The affected certificates are the National Vocational Qualification of Jamaica (NVQ-J), Caribbean Vocational Qualification (CVQ) and Job Certificates.

In the interim, candidates who have been recommended for certification will be issued a transcript.

How to obtain a transcript

Call: Information and Records Management Unit, NCTVET at 876-977-1700

Email: irm_nctvet@heart-nta.org

The NCTVET is the authorised body that is responsible for the development of competency standards, accreditation of TVET programmes, development and administration of assessments and the awarding of certificates and diplomas to individuals who have demonstrated competence in vocational areas.

