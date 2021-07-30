NWC plant in Westmoreland down to 50% due to turbid conditions

The National Water Commission says it is monitoring the inflow of water at its Bulstrode Treatment Plant in Westmoreland due to high levels of turbidity.

The commission says the plant is currently operating at 50% and some customers are experiencing low pressure to no water conditions.

The affected areas are:

* Grange Hill

* Burnt Savanna

* Tollgate

* Paul Island

* Little London

* Broughton

* Herring Piece

* Glasgow

* New Hope

* Fullersfield

The NWC is appealing to customers for their patience and understanding.

