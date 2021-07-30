Rotary Club of Falmouth to assist pregnant mothers

WESTERN BUREAU:

The Rotary Club of Falmouth, Trelawny, has taken on a bold project to assist pregnant women and lactating mothers with healthy meals and counselling as their special project for the 2021-2022 administrative year.

The 19-year-old club, which recently installed Rose-Ann Hutchinson as its new president, says its mission for 2021-2022 is to live the theme of Rotary International, which is to ‘serve to change lives.’

“Around our parish capital, there are women who need to receive special focus for themselves and the nation on the whole,” said Hutchinson, who is a teacher by profession. “The club is going to go out and impact the lives of these women.

“The members will work to provide healthy meals and counselling to these women throughout their pregnancy and during lactation,” said Hutchinson. “The hope is to instil in these women a sense of hope, while impressing on them the importance of values and attitudes.”

Based on its history, the club has always shown a keen interest in family issues, especially in education, where it has participated in quiz competitions, and provide books and tablets to support online schooling.

“The club will continue with established projects, to include the distribution of care packages to those affected by the pandemic,” said Hutchinson. “The club will work to achieve its goals through partnerships and sponsorships from corporate bodies, such as the Jamaica Gasolene Retailers Association, which sponsored our last quiz competition in full.

“However, as it relates to the planned assistance to the pregnant and lactating mothers, the club’s hope is that, by offering healthy eating options to the expectant mothers, it will help them to produce healthy babies. Also, the counselling will help them to learn good parenting skills so that they will be able to groom their children properly.”