TokyoGoldRush | Schedule - Saturday, July 31

The highly anticipated final of the women's 100m is set for Saturday at the 32nd Olypiad in Tokyo Japan.

Before that, three Jamaicans will feature in the semi-finals: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Elaine Thompson-Herah and Shericka Jackson.

Here is the Jamaica time schedule for Saturday:

Morning Session

5:10 a.m Men's Long Jump Qualification

5:15 a.m Women's 100 metres Semi-Final

5:45 a.m Men's 100 metres Heats

6:15 a.m Men's Discus Throw Final

6:50 a.m Women's 800 metres Semi-Final

7:35 a.m Mixed 4x400 metres Relay Final

7:50 a.m Women's 100 metres Final

Evening Session

7:10 p.m Women's Hammer Throw Qualification

7:40 p.m Women's 3000 metres Steeplechase Heats

7:50 p.m Women's Long Jump Qualification

8:35 p.m Women's Shot Put Final

8:45 p.m Men's 400 metres Heats

