211 new COVID-19 cases, three additional deaths

Three more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in Jamaica, increasing the tally to 1,190.

The deceased are a 92-year-old woman from Westmoreland, a 56-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew, and a 79-year-old man from Manchester.

Two more fatalities are under investigation, moving that figure to 106.

Meanwhile, there were 211 new cases with ages ranging from four months to 88 years, pushing the total to

52,895 with 4,365 being active.

Of the new cases, 120 are women and 91 are men.

St Catherine accounts for the majority of the new infections with 68 cases being recorded, followed by Kingston and St Andrew with 49 cases and then St James with 21.

A total of 1,068 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 24.0%.

In the meantime, there were 13 more recoveries, increasing the total to 46,979.

Some 157 persons are in hospital with 29 being moderately ill and 26 critically ill.

Two persons are in government quarantine, while 49,226 are at home.

