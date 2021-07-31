St James health officials pleased with turnout at vaccination blitz

St James health officials say they are pleased with the turnout of persons getting their first dose of the Oxford AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at today's blitz.

As at 11:15 am today, a total of 300 persons in St James showed up to receive their first dose of the vaccine.

Jamaica received 300,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from the United Kingdom yesterday.

Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton announced earlier this week that all vaccination sites island-wide would be open today to inoculate persons 18 years and older.

Lennox Wallace, manager of the St James health services, stated that he and his team had projected that over 700 persons would turn up for the first jab. He said based on the numbers so far, they will exceed the target.

The vaccine donation to Jamaica is part of the UK's effort to deliver nine million COVID-19 vaccines around the world, including to Indonesia and Kenya, to help tackle the pandemic.

- Mark Titus

