Tokyo witnesses coronavirus record at Olympics midpoint

TOKYO — The number of COVID-19 cases reported in Tokyo reached a daily record 4,058 at the mid-point of the Olympics, according to city hall on Saturday.

Critics have long said the Olympics should be cancelled or postponed as tens of thousands of athletes, corporate sponsors and media gather from around the world.

Athletes are getting tested for the coronavirus every day. Twenty-one people working at the Olympics tested positive Saturday, none of them athletes.

The Games have had 241 positive tests so far, 23 of them athletes.

Japan has had more than 15,000 deaths related to COVID-19. Daily reported cases also reached records in Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures, neighbouring Tokyo

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.