TokyoGoldRush | Usain Bolt backs Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to win 100m gold

Andre Lowe/Sports Editor

TOKYO, Japan:

Sprinting icon Usain Bolt is backing Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to win the final of the women's 100m in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The race is scheduled for 7:50 a.m Saturday, Jamaica time.

If Fraser-Pryce wins she would join Bolt as athletes with three gold medals in the 100m at the Olympic Games.

Jamaicans Elaine Thompson Herah and Shericka Jackson are also big favourites for the final, one of the most anticipated event at this year's Olympics.

“It's good competition, competition is good. Just like me and Yohan Blake over the years, we have always pushed each other to be better so It's really good that they are continuing to push each other because it benefits Jamaica that we have two top class athletes like this really pushing each other to run fast and become better,” said Bolt.

Bolt is the 100m and 200m world record holder.

Fraser-Pryce won the 100m gold in Beijing in 2008 and London in 201 and Bolt believes there is no stopping her this time round once she stays focused and executes well.

“Shelly-Ann has really impressed me. I have always showed her a lot of love, we came up through the youth system together, so I have seen her develop into a wonderful sprinter and now she has proven to the world that she is as great as she is,” said Bolt.

What Bolt told Fraser-Pryce

“I text her and told her to keep doing what she's doing. I can see that she has adjusted her technique this season lot and that's what's helping her to run so fast, because now she is a lot more fluid and upright in the last part of the race,” Bolt assessed.

“I personally feel that Shelly-Ann is the only person that can lose this race. As long as she does not put too much pressure on herself going in because she's in shape, she's in form and all she has to do is go out there and execute and I am looking forward to seeing her and I know that she can do it. I would be happy to share something like that - to win three Olympic 100m titles, with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce,” said Bolt.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.