Child found wandering in St Catherine

The authorities are seeking the help of the public to find the parents of 11-year-old Kay Wesie who was found wandering in Ewarton, Spanish Town on Sunday August 1.

Anyone who may be able to reunite Kay with her family is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at 876- 984-2305, Police 119 emergency number or the nearest Police Station.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.