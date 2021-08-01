Health Ministry urges vaccination, IPC vigilance

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is urging Jamaicans to go out and become vaccinated against COVID-19 while also remaining vigilant in their practice of infection prevention and control (IPC) measures.

This comes as the island registered 342 new COVID-19 cases, a positivity rate of 31 per cent and confirmed six deaths over the last 24 hours.

“Even as we celebrate Emancipation Day today, we must work to free ourselves from the burden of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton.

“We know what we need to do to achieve that. We must mask up, keep our physical distance from others and wash and sanitise our hands frequently. We must also get vaccinated. Vaccination has and continues to be an essential part of the public health toolkit. We must make best use of it,” the Minister urged.

Up to yesterday, Jamaica had recorded 53,237 cases of COVID-19 infection and 1,196 deaths. At the same time, hospitalisations are on the rise, with some 187 confirmed cases and another 101 suspected in various public health facilities.

Meanwhile, the island is continuing its marathon Vaccination Blitz this week, following the arrival of 300,000 AstraZeneca vaccines from the United Kingdom last Friday.

Day one of the island-wide Blitz yielded the administration of more than 10,000 doses among Jamaicans 18 years and older.

To register to become vaccinated, members of the public are encouraged to make their appointments online at https://www.moh.gov.jm or call the Vaccination Call Centre at 888-ONE-LOVE (888-663-5683).

Once persons have received their appointment confirmation, they are to visit their vaccination site on time and with their government-issued identification or letter from a justice of the peace.

