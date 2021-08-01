Power outage disrupts water supply to sections of St Mary

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that the Palmetto Grove Treatment Plant in St Mary is out of operation due to a power outage at the facility.

This has resulted in water supply disruption to customers served by the facility.

The areas impacted are: Palmetto Grove, Windsor Castle, Dean Pen and Kilancholly.

NWC says they have reported the matter to the public service provider and that regular operation will resume once power supply is restored at the facility.

