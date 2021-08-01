Six more COVID-19 deaths, 342 new cases

Jamaica has recorded six more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 1,196.

Those who have died are:

* An 78-year-old woman from St James

* A 47-year-old woman from St James

* A 48-year-old female from St James.

* A 36-year-old male from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 88-year-old male from St Ann

* A 89-year-old male from St Elizabeth

The Health Ministry reported that one other death is listed as coincidental.

Meanwhile, there were 342 new cases with ages ranging from 54 days to 90 years, pushing the total to 53,237 with 4,679 being active.

Of the new cases, 186 are women and 156 are men.

A total of 2,579 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 31%.

In the meantime, there were 22 more recoveries, increasing the total to 47,001.

Some 187 persons are in hospital with 46 being moderately ill and 29 critically ill.

Three persons are in government quarantine, while 47,163 are at home.

