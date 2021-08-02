191 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

Jamaica has recorded four more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 1,200.

The deceased are a 73-year-old man from Hanover, an 84-year-old man from Westmoreland, a 54-year-old woman from Westmoreland, and an 83-year-old woman from Kingston and St Andrew.

And one more fatality is under investigation, moving that figure to 106.

Meanwhile, there were 191 new cases with ages ranging from three months to 94 years, pushing the total to 53,428 with 4,826 being active.

Of the new cases, 104 are women and 87 are men.

Westmoreland accounts for the majority of the new infections with 45 cases being recorded, followed by St James with 39 and then Kingston and St Andrew with 31.

A total of 1,749 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 26.4%.

In the meantime, there were 39 more recoveries, increasing the total to 47,040.

Some 204 persons are in hospital with 49 being moderately ill and 26 critically ill.

Eleven persons are in government quarantine, while 48,868 are at home.

