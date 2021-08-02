Good turnout for Longville Park vaccination blitz

Cecelia Campbell Livingston/Gleaner Writer

Residents of Longville Park, Free Town, Cockpit, and surrounding communities in Clarendon are thankful that the COVID-19 vaccination blitz came to them.

It was a busy Monday, which was officially observed as Emancipation Day, for workers at the grounds of the Longville Park Baptist Church as they registered those who embraced the opportunity to turn up without having to go through the process of pre-registration.

Sharon Green Maye, who hails from Cockpit, praised the Longville Park Community Development Committee for helping to lobby for the blitz to come to the location.

“It's closer to home, that is one, and today being a holiday, most of the persons would be home. I am really afraid. I've had COVID-19,” she shared of why she decided to get vaccinated.

Green Maye, who described her battle with COVID-19 as terrible, said she has no desire to go back through that ordeal again.

“That is why I am here to make sure that I protect myself, my family, the persons in the community that I serve, and to make sure that I am not one of those persons who will be spreading it,” she said.

“Read for yourselves, do your own research, and don't follow what the naysayers are saying. I know some of us have adopted a 'wait and see' attitude and we are waiting and seeing and it's not killing anybody so as far as I am concerned it is more good than bad,” she shared as she encouraged Jamaicans to get vaccinated.

Longville Park resident Sandra James, who described herself as a “very unwilling” participant, said she was pushed by her children to get vaccinated.

“I didn't want to be in the first set…I didn't want to be the guinea pig. And I kinda feel bad too that my children have already taken it and I haven't,” she shared.

For her, having the blitz available in her community and not having to pre-register caused her to readily jump at the opportunity to take the shot.

“A lot of people are really scared. Now you know delta, the new variant, is coming out, so a lot of people are trying to be safe than sorry,” she said.

