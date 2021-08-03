115 more COVID-19 cases, three additional deaths

Three more COVID-19 deaths have been recorded, moving the tally to 1,203.

Those who have died are a 59-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew, a 55-year-old man from Portland and a 68-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew.

One more case has been recorded as a coincidental death, increasing the tally to 166.

Meanwhile, there were 115 new cases with ages ranging from two days to 90 years, pushing the total to 53,543 with 4,899 being active.

Of the new cases, 71 are women and 44 are men.

Westmoreland dominates the new cases with 37 being recorded, followed by Kingston and St Andrew with 35 and then Manchester with 13.

A total of 1,436 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 23.8%.

In the meantime, there were 38 more recoveries, increasing the total to 47,078.

Some 210 persons are in hospital with 46 being moderately ill and 35 critically ill.

Six persons are in government quarantine, while 48,827 are at home.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.