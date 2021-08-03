Elderly man charged with murder, arson in death of Portland farmer

A 65-year-old man has been charged for the death of Cynthia Hinds whose burnt body was found at her farm in Portland last month.

Jasper Jemison, otherwise called 'Sojie', a farmer of Hopefield district in the parish, has been charged with murder and arson.

His court date is being finalised.

The police report that about 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 22, residents in St Margaret's Bay contacted them after seeing fire coming from a farm in the community.

On the arrival of the police, a hut was seen ablaze.

The fire department was contacted and during cooling down operations, Hinds' charred remains were found.

Detectives launched an immediate probe and Jemison was arrested the same day.

He was subsequently charged.

“We are confident about the standard and quality of the investigations and we are pleased with the progress made so far,” commanding officer for the parish, Deputy Superintendent Throyville Haughton, said in a statement today.

“Much appreciation must be expressed to all the citizens who supported the process; they continue to assist the police in putting deviant persons away. We ask that Portlanders continue to support us and once more we commit to providing professional and quality service to all the communities we serve,” he continued.

