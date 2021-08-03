Farmers to benefit from G.O.A.T seminar

Sheep and goat farmers are to benefit from increased exposure to best practices with the staging of a special seminar to be held in Denbigh, Clarendon.

The G.O.A.T seminar, which is to be held on Wednesday, August 4, is organised by Newport Mills Limited, manufacturers of Nutramix animal feeds, in partnership with Gold Mine Boers International, which is led by United States-based Jamaican Samuel Golding.

Nutramix says it wants to see further expansion in the industry, noting that less than 30% of the 3.3 million kg of sheep and goat meats consumed annually is locally produced.

It notes that the seminar comes on the heels of the company's investment in the diversification of the small ruminant industry.

"To improve and further develop the small ruminant industry in Jamaica, it is important that we invest in the education of our farmers. Seminars like these are how Nutramix hopes to make a difference within the industry for today and generations to come," shared Dr Gabrielle Young, Young Livestock Support Manager at Nutramix, who will join Golding at the seminar.

Topics to be discussed include how to start a small ruminant farm, investing in the small ruminant industry, feed management for small ruminants, genetic improvement, and breeding and selection of goats and sheep.

"The Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries is placing a renewed focus on our small ruminant sector to drive production growth so that we can meet the tremendous demand. This requires partnership, and I commend the Nutramix team as they take a leading role in the infusion of technology on this drive. This is critical to drive economic recovery and make our country food secure," said Green, who is to bring remarks at the event.

The seminar will be streamed at www.the-big-feed.com/goatseminar and on Nutramix's social media pages beginning at 1 pm.

