Four Haitians land in Portland

Four Haitian males have landed in Buff Bay, Portland.

They arrived on a boat in Spring Gardens shortly before 5 o'clock on Tuesday and are now awaiting an examination by the local health department.

The police say the Haitians were spotted by residents who raised an alarm.

The police also said that they have been on high alert since the assassination of Haiti's president, Jovenel Moïse, on July 7.

They have been monitoring the Portland coastline since then.

