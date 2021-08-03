Man charged for murder of Westmoreland woman

A 25-year-old man has been charged for the 2017 murder of Nadian Dyer whose decomposing body was found with multiple stab wounds at her house in Westmoreland.

Ayele Russell of Pee Wee Lane in the parish was charged on Sunday by detectives.

His court date is being finalised.

The police report that 24-year-old Dyer, who is also from Pee Wee Lane, and her four-year-old daughter were reported missing by relatives on June 5, 2017.

An investigation was launched and the police visited Dyer house, where her decomposing body was discovered.

It had several stab wounds.

According to the police, Russell travelled to the United States on April 23, 2017, where he was arrested for a crime he committed there.

He was deported to Jamaica on July 29, 2021, and on August 01, a warrant was executed on him.

He was subsequently charged for Dyer's death.

