Manchester taxi operator charged with attempted murder in bludgeoning case

The Manchester police have charged the taxi operator who was captured on video bludgeoning another.

Forty-four-year-old Nackland Scott, otherwise called 'Ronny' has been charged with attempted murder.

A court date has not yet been set for Scott, who is from Wint Road in Mandeville, Manchester.

The Mandeville Police say Scott and one of his colleagues had an argument, during which the accused attacked the man with a piece of wood.

The man, who was hit several times, was left on the ground.

Scott then allegedly attempted to drive a motor car over him.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

