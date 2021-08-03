TokyoGoldRush | Family extremely proud of Natoya Goule

Cecelia Campbell-Livingston/Gleaner Writer

Paulette Goule, the mother of Natoya Goule who ran in today's final of the 800m at the Tokyo Olympics, is expressing pride in her daughter for her valiant effort.

Natoya finished in eighth place in a time of 1:58.26 minutes.

With today being her birthday, Paulette told The Gleaner that she was looking for a medal from her daughter.

However, she said that this has not dampened her pride in her daughter.

“I was looking for a medal especially a gold, but it is in the hands of God. God is in the midst of it. Anything God does is well done [so] I'm satisfied with the way how she performed,” she shared.

Paulette underscored that there is no feeling of disappointment as she knows her daughter has a lot left in her.

Stating that Natoya may be feeling disappointed in her performance, she stressed that the family is behind her all the way and remains extremely proud.

“Congratulations Goule, you did it! You made us proud. You made your Olympics final, you went out and you did your best, we are super proud of you,” Natoya's cousin, Ophelia Knight, proclaimed while clapping and screaming with other relatives who had gathered at Paulette's house in Ebony Grove, Clarendon to watch the race.

“I'm so happy, I'm so happy, she made it injury-free, we are so proud. It doesn't matter the result, you are an Olympian,” Knight added.

