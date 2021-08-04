96 new COVID-19 cases, four more fatalities

Jamaica has recorded four more COVID-19 fatalities, pushing the tally to 1,207.

Those who have died are:

* A 66-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew

* An 80-year-old man from Westmoreland

* A 66-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew

* A 73-year-old man from Kingston and St Andrew

Meanwhile, there were 96 new cases with ages ranging from three to 87 years, pushing the total to 53,639 with 4,968 being active.

Of the new cases, 49 are women and 47 are men.

Kingston and St Andrew dominate the new cases with 37 being recorded, followed by St James with 14 and then St Catherine with 13.

A total of 1,182 tests were conducted.

The country's positivity rate stands at 13.5%.

In the meantime, there were 23 more recoveries, increasing the total to 47,101.

Some 215 persons are in hospital with 52 being moderately ill and 34 critically ill.

Seven persons are in government quarantine, while 48,224 are at home.

