E-10 87 up $1.77, E-10 90 up $1.23 and diesel up $1.28

Motorists will pay more for gas when they go to the pumps on Thursday.

The state-owned oil refinery, Petrojam, says E-10 87 is to move up by $1.77 to sell for $157.56 per litre and a litre of E-10 90 will go up by $1.23 sell for $164.84.

Automotive diesel oil will move up by $1.28 per litre to sell for $147.77.

Ultra low sulphur diesel will sell for $157.19 per litre following an increase of $1.33.

The price of Kerosene will go up by $1.47 to sell for $125.14.

In the meantime, propane cooking gas will go up by $1.90 to sell for $69.15, while butane will move up by $1.48 to sell for $76.96 per litre.

Retailers will add their mark-ups to the announced prices.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com