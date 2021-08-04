Manchester taxi operator in bludgeoning case remanded, court orders psychiatric evaluation

Taxi operator Nuckland Scott, who was on Monday charged for attempted murder after he bludgeoned another cabbie last Thursday, was this morning remanded when he appeared before the Manchester Parish Court and was ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.

It is reported that Scott and the complainant, who were both parked on Caledonia Road in the vicinity of the Mandeville Regional Hospital, had a dispute over a passenger.

The dispute quickly escalated, which saw Scott hitting the complainant multiple times with a wooden instrument and then proceeded to run him over with his car.

The complaint reportedly suffered multiple injuries and was rushed to hospital.

The prosecution told the court that the complainant remains in serious but stable condition and will require specialist treatment outside of the facility.

The prosecution strongly objected to a bail application, citing that Scott was earlier charged with unlawful wounding when he punched an elderly passenger following a dispute over taxi fare.

The accused, who received station bail following that incident, was characterised as a danger to individuals if released.

He is being represented by attorney Norman Godfrey and is set to return to court Monday, September 6.

- Tamara Bailey

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.