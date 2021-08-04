Portland man charged for sexual attacks on CASE student, female worker

Detectives in Portland have charged 34-year-old Winston Humes, otherwise called 'Dennis', of Norwich district in the parish, for allegedly sexually assaulting a female student and a female worker at the College of Agriculture Science and Education (CASE) in June.

Humes is charged with rape, grievous sexual assault, larceny from the person, unlawful wounding, assault with intent to rape and simple larceny.

His court date is being finalised.

The police report that on Tuesday, June 8, Humes allegedly attacked and raped a female student on the compound of the institution.

It is reported that Humes allegedly grabbed the 20-year-old student as she was making her way to a farm using a link road and pulled her into a tunnel on the CASE property.

The incident reportedly happened about 10:00 a.m.

The student was reportedly held for several hours before she managed to escape and inform school officials about the incident.

According to the police, further investigations revealed Humes sexually assaulted a female worker at the same institution on June 30.

It is reported that the ancillary worker was attacked as she was walking on the East Campus towards a building.

Humes reportedly dragged her behind the building and demanded sex, which she refused.

The woman subsequently managed to escape.

Humes reportedly made his getaway with the woman's handbag, which contained $18,000 and documents.

Following a report to the police, an investigation was launched and Humes was arrested in the parish capital on Wednesday, July 21.

The police say he was later interviewed in the presence of his attorney and subsequently charged.

Following the incidents, the educational institution has increased security.

