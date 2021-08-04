St Ann taxi operator succumbs after being stabbed, girlfriend in custody

Rasbert Turner/Gleaner Writer

St Ann taxi operator 32-year-old Troy Brown has succumbed to stab wounds allegedly inflicted by his 19-year-old girlfriend.

She has since been taken into custody.

It is reported that on Saturday, July 31, Brown and his girlfriend were travelling along the Buxton main road when a dispute developed between them.

The woman allegedly used a knife to stab Brown in his back and buttocks.

Brown was taken to hospital where he was admitted in serious condition.

He later died early yesterday morning.

His girlfriend was then arrested on suspicion of murder.

This is the second fatal domestic dispute in St Ann in a week.

Brown's death followed that of security guard Orlando Webb, 46, who was allegedly shot and killed by his common-law wife Khrisawnia McIntosh in Brittonville.

She has since been charged with murder.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.