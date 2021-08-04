St Ann woman charged for murder of common-law husband

Twenty-five-year-old Khrisawnia McIntosh has been charged for the murder of her common-law husband Orlando Webb.

The 46-year-old security guard was shot dead at his house in Brittonville, St Ann on Wednesday, July 28.

The police report that shortly after 6:00 a.m., residents heard explosions and alerted them.

On their arrival, Webb was found inside his bathroom with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

McIntosh was taken into custody.

She was subsequently charged after being interviewed in the presence of her attorney.

Her court date is being finalised.

