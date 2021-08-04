Suspected robbers nabbed in St Catherine

The Shady Grove Police are reporting that two suspected robbers were arrested in Shady Grove, St Catherine on Tuesday.

It is reported that about 7:50 a.m., men travelling in a Nissan Tiida motorcar reportedly robbed persons in the Ewarton area and were travelling along the Shady Grove main road when the vehicle was intercepted by the police.

The men tried to escape and the vehicle crashed, according to the police.

They then reportedly exited the vehicle, opened gunfire at the police, and fled into the area.

With the assistance of the Point Hill Police and the Linstead Police, the area was searched and two men—suspected to be among the robbers—were caught.

The police say one of the men had gunshot injuries and was taken to hospital, where he was admitted under police guard.

