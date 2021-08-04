US developing plan to require visitors to be vaccinated — Report

The United States is now developing a plan to require nearly all foreign visitors to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, Reuters has reported.

It is part of a consideration to eventually lift travel restrictions that bar much of the world from entering the United States, a White House official is quoted as saying.

According to Reuters, the White House wants to re-open travel, which would boost business for the airline and tourism industries but is not ready to immediately lift restrictions because of the rising COVID-19 cases including the highly contagious Delta variant.

The Biden administration is reported to have inter-agency groups working to have a new system ready.

It will include a phased approach that over time will mean, with limited exceptions,.

Foreigners travelling to the United States from all countries will need to be fully vaccinated.

The extraordinary U.S. travel restrictions were first imposed on China in January 2020 to address the spread of COVID-19.

Numerous other countries have been added, most recently India in May.

